Public talks on energy efficiency in Carlow and Kilkenny

A trio of public talks on energy efficiency upgrades rolls out across Carlow & Kilkenny from today.

The Three Counties Energy Agency has organised the events & will be joined at them by a number of people who have completed projects.

You’ll find out how to apply for grants, decide what upgrades would best suit your home or business & hear about the benefits of completing works.

The first takes place at Loughboy Library in Kilkenny from 3:30pm & is aimed at the domestic applicants, moving to non-domestic at Windgap Community Hall at 7pm with that repeated in Parish Centre Carlow tomorrow (Wednesday) evening at 7pm.