Kilkenny publican says permanent outdoor seating at Market Yard could bring safety issues

A Kilkenny publican says making the outdoor seating at Market Yard permanent will lead to safety issues if it’s not properly managed.

Fáilte Ireland announced €650,000 in funding earlier this week to make the outdoor dining area permanent and weatherproof.

Alomst €200,000 was also announced for Tullow Street in Carlow and Main Street in Borris to upgrade the amenities that were put in when indoor dining at local pubs and restaurants was restricted during the pandemic.

JD Flynn from the nearby Kytelers Inn says it was such a welcome move when introduced at Market Yard by Kilkenny County Council.

But he says it’s now taking business from local pubs and could cause problems in the future: ”They’re taking drink from off-licenses and setting up camp on the tables and enjoying the nightlife that would have been in a pub or nightclub.

”But they’re doing it right there in the Market Yard and it’s having a consequence on the cleanliness of the area and also the safety of the area as well. So there is a consequence to this funding and it’s that this area needs to be managed.”