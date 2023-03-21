“Pure acts of vandalism” says local councillor Thomas Kinsella of damage to historic sites in Carlow and Kilkenny

“Pure acts of vandalism.”

That’s how a local Fine Gael Councillor’s described reports over the weekend of damage to historic sites in Carlow and Kilkenny.

According to the OPW, St Mary’s Collegiate Church in Gowran, Co Kilkenny was damaged twice last year, while Carlow Castle also sustained significant damage.

Carlow Cllr Thomas Kinsella has told KCLR News “Any acts like this I’d be condemning in the strongest possible manner and I hope that the perpetrators will be caught and brought to justice I mean sites like these are very, very valuable and are not causing any problem to anyone so I’d regard it as a pure act of vandalism”.