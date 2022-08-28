Quad Bike taken from farmyard in Poulacapple, Mullinahone

A quad bike was among items taken from a farmyard on the Kilkenny Tipperary border this week.

It happened in the early hours of Thursday morning in the Poulacapple, Mullinahone area.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who travelled the N76 or more minor routes off it who may have noticed suspicious activity between 2:15 and 4:15 am to contact them, particularly if they’ve dashcam footage.