Quad Bike taken from farmyard in Poulacapple, Mullinahone

A quad bike was among items taken from a farmyard on the Kilkenny Tipperary border this week.

It happened in the early hours of Thursday morning in the Poulacapple, Mullinahone area.

GardaĆ­ are appealing to anybody who travelled the N76 or more minor routes off it who may have noticed suspicious activity between 2:15 and 4:15 am to contact them, particularly if they’ve dashcam footage.