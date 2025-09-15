The draws have been made for the quarter-finals of the Kilkenny club hurling championships.
In the St. Canice’s Credit Union Senior Championship, Thomastown will play Shamrocks Ballyhale in a repeat of last year’s meeting, which Thomastown won on their way to the county title. O’Loughlin Gaels will face Clara, Glenmore take on Dicksboro, and Mullinavat meet Bennettsbridge.
The Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Championship quarter-finals see Young Irelands drawn against St. Lachtain’s, Dunamaggin face Tullogher Rosbercon, James Stephens meet Blacks and Whites, and Danesfort play Mooncoin. These games are scheduled for next weekend, with the senior quarter-finals to follow the weekend after.
In the JJ Kavanagh & Sons Junior Championship, Section A has Piltown against the winners of St. Patrick’s v Windgap and Graignamanagh against Galmoy. Section B fixtures are O’Loughlin Gaels v Dicksboro, Thomastown v Lisdowney, and Young Irelands also featuring.
Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
- Thomastown v Shamrocks Ballyhale
- O’Loughlin Gaels v Clara
- Glenmore v Dicksboro
- Mullinavat v Bennettsbridge
Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
- Young Irelands v St. Lachtains
- Dunamaggin v Tullogher Rosbercon
- James Stephens v Blacks and Whites
- Danesfort v Mooncoin
Junior Hurling Championship Section A
- Piltown v St. Patrick’s/Windgap
- Graignamanagh v Galmoy
Junior Hurling Championship Section B
- O’Loughlin Gaels v Dicksboro
- Thomastown v Lisdowney/Young Irelands
Reaction to the weekend’s action is available on The Kilkenny Hurling Podcast, supported by Morrissey Motors Peugeot Kilkenny.