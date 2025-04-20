Almost a quarter of a million euro has been allocated by Carlow County Council for their 2025 Festival and Events fund.

The €244,500 allocation will go towards festivals and events with an aim to enhance the local tourism industry and provide engaging experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Mayor of Carlow, Cllr Fintan Phelan, told KCLR news about the events the fund has supported in the past.

“There’s a wide range of festivals being funded under this fund, next week we have the fantastic Pan-Celtic Festival taking place, a Halloween festival is in the pipeline, and also you have festivals right throughout the town and county.”

Continuing, he said that “For example, Carlow Pride Festival, we’re supporting the organisation of that, Bloom in Bagenalstown, Bagenalstown is in Bloom, right across the county, the council is offering support to our festivals, to try and encourage people who live in Carlow, and also to try and encourage visitors to come in and enjoy our county.”