Quarter of a million granted for covered outdoor area at Potato Market

A quarter of a million euro is being granted for works on the Carlow Exchange.

The plan is for a covered open space at Potato Market, in the old Tully’s Yard.

It’s hoped it will become a key focal space in Carlow Town Centre for exchange of information, culture, ideas and will become an economic and social hub.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says it will be an important facility for the whole community in Carlow.

And she confirmed that the works are already underway:

“They’ve started at the moment actually. The workmen are in working on it which is great. It will be ready in June. And look, its great for the town”