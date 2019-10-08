Queen of the Universe NS in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow worthy winners at the National Tidy Towns

Carlow & Kilkenny did really well in the recent National Tidy Towns awards with three local spots taking gold, another three winning silver & a variety of titles & prizes coming to others.

Among them was Queen of the Universe National School in Bagenalstown declared South East winner of the Supervalu Schools Award.

All of the pupils there are involved in a wealth of activity from looking after hens and cultivating crops to maintaining an onsite meadow.

Our Edwina Grace popped out for KCLR’s The Way It Is to hear all about it – listen back here: