Director of Services Tim Butler said the font is something that we had intended doing for quite some time

Water Stations Ireland are installing a new water station on the Mayors Walk on the parade just between the kiosk and the castle.

It’s somewhere that people who are out and about they have refillable bottles and can just fill the bottle or if they’re out for a walk or run or just in town

The Council were approached by Saint Canice’s Credit Union, who offered to sponsor one about a year ago.

Speaking to KCLR News Mr Butler said “We’re only getting around to I suppose finalising the contract and we wanted to make sure that we were putting in the right type of water fountain that it would be easily used and safe from an environmental point of view as well”