Questioning resumes today of man arrested on suspicion of murder in Kilkenny
He's been detained following the death of a woman in her 70's named locally as Anne Butler
Questioning will resume at Kilkenny Garda station this morning of a man arrested on suspicion of murder.
He’s been detained following the death of a woman in her 70’s- named locally as Anne Butler – whose body was found at a house in Maudlin St in the city on Wednesday evening.
A post mortem examination was carried out last night in Dublin.
Gardaí have been carrying out door to door enquiries in the Maudlin Street area while a number of searches were also conducted at locations in the city yesterday.
They are appealling for anyone with information to come forward on 056-7775000