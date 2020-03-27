Questioning resumes today of man arrested on suspicion of murder in Kilkenny

Questioning will resume at Kilkenny Garda station this morning of a man arrested on suspicion of murder.

He’s been detained following the death of a woman in her 70’s- named locally as Anne Butler – whose body was found at a house in Maudlin St in the city on Wednesday evening.

A post mortem examination was carried out last night in Dublin.

Gardaí have been carrying out door to door enquiries in the Maudlin Street area while a number of searches were also conducted at locations in the city yesterday.

They are appealling for anyone with information to come forward on 056-7775000