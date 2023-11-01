Quieter than usual Hallowe’en for emergency services in Carlow and Kilkenny

Emergency services are reporting a quieter than usual Halloween locally.

Though fireworks were reported at points across both counties into the early hours of this morning, thankfully there were no major issues recorded.

Carlow County Fire and Rescue had six festivities-related call-outs overnight; four in Carlow town with one each in Tullow and Bagenalstown.

And in Kilkenny it seems services weren’t under the same level of pressure they might usual experience at this time of year.

Meanwhile, South East Radio’s reporting how a teenager has been hospitalised after a firework was thrown at a car in County Wexford last night.

A man driving through the Drumgoold area of Enniscorthy was temporarily blinded after a firecracker was thrown at his car.

He lost control of his car and struck a teenager who was standing nearby.

The teen was taken to Wexford General Hospital, where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.