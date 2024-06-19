The race to be the next leader of the Green Party begins today.

Candidates are expected to declare their intention to succeed Eamon Ryan after he announced his decision.

Yesterday, Minister of State & Carlow Kilkenny TD Malcolm Noonan confirmed to KCLR News he’s not putting his name forward.

Deputy Leader and Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin too has also ruled herself out.

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman, Green Party Senator for the Agricultural Panel serves as Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett, Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement, eGovernment and Circular Economy Ossian Smyth and Joe O’Brien Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities are among the potential nominees.

But it doesn’t have to be a senior figure from the party as any member can run once they have the support of 50 others.