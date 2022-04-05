Radio station for Carlow and Kilkenny to play part in new public fundraising campaign for Ukraine

KCLR is playing its part in a new public fundraising campaign to raise vital funds for those affected by the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Inspired by the incredible level of public support to date, media organisations around the country coming together to urge locals to donate online at Irelandforukraine.ie or via Revolut.

50% of the funds collected will go to the Irish Red Cross, Concern, UNICEF and Trocaire with the rest to be pooled into a fund for grant aid applications available to organisations and local groups who are assisting those who’ve been forced to flee and settle here.

KCLR CEO John Purcell says it’s a great initiative to be part of, noting “KCLR along with the 34 other independent stations around the country are glad to be joined with their colleagues across TV, local and national print and online for Ireland for Ukraine, it’s a fantastic initiative in the face of an unparalleled crisis and we know KCLR’s listeners will dig deep to help”.

Those involved include: