RAG Week in full swing in Carlow for the first time in two years

RAG week is in full swing for Carlow students for the first time in two years.

Those attending local third-level facilities are fundraising for a variety of charities (see here) as part of their annual Raise and Give campaign while the extra spend locally by an increased grouping has long been hailed as another positive for this locality.

However, in previous years too some have associated the event with an antisocial offshoot.

But so far for 2022’s offering, it seems everybody’s on their best behaviour.

KCLR Live’s Eimear Ní Bhraonáin was out and about last night, meeting Gardaí on the beat as well as the participating young people who were socialising.

Listen back here: