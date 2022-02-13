Rain to continue as Yellow weather alert across Carlow and Kilkenny ends later this morning

A rain warning is in place in Carlow, Kilkenny and five other counties across the south and south east of the country.

The yellow level weather alert is in place until 11 o’clock this morning and also includes Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

Met Eireann is warning of intense falls of rain, with the risk of spot flooding, especially on high ground.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather, says the wet weather will continue for the rest of the day:

“Unfortunately some very heavy downfalls this morning and that rain will continue into the afternoon as well, the heaviest in the South East but more showers following in behind. There is also a risk if some thunder storms and the rainfall will be locally heavy at times with a risk of spot flooding so really a vert treacherous morning especially in the South East.”