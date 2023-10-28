Rain warning for Carlow and Kilkenny coming into effect this evening

Home and business owners in the east are being warned of an increased risk of flooding this evening.

Two Status Yellow rain warnings will come into effect later – Carlow, Kilkenny , Wexford, Wicklow, and Dublin at 5 o’clock – and for Louth and Meath at 8 o’clock.

They’ll remain in place until the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile Kilkenny Council has warned those in the Nore catchment area that they may need to avail of sandbags. River levels are high at present and there is a possibility of river flooding. Sand bags will be available at the usual locations in Kilkenny City and County.