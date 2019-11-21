Rainfall warning now extended to Carlow too

You can expect flooding today in parts of Carlow and Kilkenny with heavy rainfall set to continue.

Substantial rain fell overnight and there’s a very wet day in store too with a weather warning still in place until 6 o clock this evening for Kilkenny. That warning has now been extended to Carlow too.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow weather dot com says the rainfall is likely to continue beyond that.

Already there’s reports of a lot of surface water on many roads with flooding around Moanroe Cross in Knocktopher.