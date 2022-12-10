Rally taking place in Kilkenny in support of those affected by military coup in Burma and Myanmar

Kilkenny City will today play host to a rally in support of those affected by the military coup in Burma and Myanmar.

The rally, which is scheduled to get underway at 12pm today (Saturday), is taking place at MacDonagh Junction and is being organised by Burma Action Ireland.

The advocacy group is calling on the Irish government to support the Gambia in bringing the military group which carried out atrocities in Burma and Myanmar on Rohingyan civilians to justice at the international court level.