Range of local festivals and arts groupings secure funding for 2022 events in Kilkenny

A range of local festivals and arts groupings have secured funding for 2022 events.

Kilkenny County Council’s monthly meeting outlined various schemes under which financial assistance could be applied for.

25 applications were made under Arts Act Grants with 18 successful while 14 festival-type occasions were allocated monies under the tourism festival grant scheme.

Two are new; Pumpkin Picking and Inistioge based Keep Her Lit, while the rest are staples of the county calendar: from the larger The Cat Laughs, Smithwick’s Kilkenny Roots Festival, Kilkenomics, Kilkenny Animated and Savour Food festival to the likes of TradFest, Fleadh Ceoil and Alternative Kilkenny Arts Fringe, then the more local Graignamanagh Town of Books, Callan’s Abhainn Ri, Castlecomer’s Wellie Race and Iverk Show Piltown.