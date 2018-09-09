Rás na mBan has the last stage today
Rás na mBan has its final outing today.

120 cyclists from 17 countries have been involved in the event which has taken them on routes across Carlow as well as Kilkenny over the past few days.

A final 88kms will be done today will the cyclists heading from Kilkenny to Kells & onto Dunamaggin, Knocktopher, Thomastown, Inistioge, Woodstock, Thomastown again, Gowran, Paulstown & back to the city where there will be some traffic restrictions.

Between 11am & 3pm The Parade and the Castle Road are closed from it’s junction with Rose Inn St to Nuncio Road. There will also be restrictions between 1 & 2 on the Dublin Road, John’s Street upper & lower, John’s Bridge & Rose Inn Street.

Edwina Grace

