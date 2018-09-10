Rates changes in Carlow are hurting businesses according to one local councillor

Changes to the rates in Carlow are “hurting businesses”, according to a local councillor.

Up to this year, owners did not have to pay full rates on any part of their premises that wasn’t in use.

However, Fintan Phelan says he’s been contacted by numerous traders who say they’ve now been informed that that particular policy is no longer in place and they’re being charged the full amount.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Phelan says this change was not raised with elected members, and he’ll be bringing it up at today’s monthly meeting.