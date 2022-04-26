Rathvilly bridge closed with diversions in place after burst water main

The bridge in Rathvilly has been closed due to flooding.

The area has been flooded due to a burst mains, not to flooding in the River Slaney.

Carlow County Council has had to close off the roads near the bridge and diversions have been put in place.

The bridge is expected to be re-opened tonight (Tuesday) but Director of Services Padraig O’Gorman is asking people to avoid the area if possible.