Re-opening schools fully in September will need “serious resourcing”

Re-opening schools fully in September will need “serious, serious resourcing”, according to the largest teaching union.

The Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said he is confident students will be back in classes in under six weeks time, almost six months after they were ordered to close due to Covid-19.

Discussions continue this weekend on how they can be re-opened with an announcement due on Monday.

President of the ASTI, Deirdre McDonald says it is wishful thinking without guidelines:

“Whatever comes out has to address the very real needs of the teachers in schools because it’s going to need serous serious resourcing” she said.

“If they wanted the schools to be open fully, and have full attendance then they must address those needs”.