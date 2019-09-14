Recent artefacts found in Kilkenny castle could greatly improve visitor experience

There’s been huge interest in the excavations at Kilkenny Castle – so says the director of Kilkenny Archaeology.

A dig’s been underway since September 3rd and has been successful in finding the remains of the building’s medieval gatehouse as well as 1,500 artefacts.

Next week the focus will be on a new trench – close to the grounds’ cafe area.

Director of Kilkenny Archaeology, Cóilín Ó Drisceoil’s been telling KCLR News that the findings could greatly enhance the local visitor experience.