Recent Bank of Ireland ATM problems in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow were due to technical issues

Bank of Ireland says problems with the Banks ATM in Bagenalstown were down to a technical issue with the device.

Locals reported the machine was out of cash all last weekend – a problem that has arisen there before.

The Bank says the matter should now be resolved and future weekend monitoring of the device will be undertaken.

Local Councillor Arthur McDonald told KCLR News they will have to take them at their word on that but he expects an improved situation in future; “I’ve been into the office on many occasions, the local bank office, and I don’t hold any grief with staff, I hold the problem with Bank of Ireland nationally who don’t have a machine capable or are not prepared to allow enough money to be put into it to run a full weekend, that will have to change and the attitude will have to change with the bankers so that people can get their cash out”.