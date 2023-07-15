Recently appointed President of Kilkenny Lions Club describes appointment as “a great privilege”

The recently appointed President of the Kilkenny Lions Club, Marie Kennedy, has described her appointment to the role as “a great privilege”.

Speaking at the recent Lions Club annual meeting, the outgoing President, Carmel Slater, wished Marie a successful year.

Marie says one of the things that she is looking forward to this in particular, is this year’s Christmas Hamper Appeal, saying:

“I hope this year that we will be in a similar position, where we will be leading out on the Christmas hamper appeal at the beginning of October. So hopefully Brian Cody, who has been a huge supporter of Lions, will be in a position to launch the Christmas hamper appeal with the Mayor Joe Malone at the beginning of October.”