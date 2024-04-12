At their monthly municipal district meeting today Kilkenny City Councillors tabled a joint five-point motion seeking amendments

The motion was passed unanimously by all seven councillors

Councillor Andrew McGuinness spoke to KCLR news about the changes

“I’m delighted to confirm that we will have the fifteen minutes free parking back in Kilkenny. We will have the areas that were increased to €5 a day for all day parking will be reduced to €3. The two hour parking limit will be extended to four hours and, they’re will be a thirty minute free set down period introduced for school, pick up and drop off times at Saint Mary’s Car Park, and I think that that’s reflective of what the local business community and the local people have been saying to all of us seven councillors over the last number of months. I think it outlines that the councillors have listened and we have made a very positive decision today for the people of Kilkenny and the businesses within Kilkenny City”