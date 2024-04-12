Kilkenny councillors are confident that they will secure amendments to the recently implemented parking management changes in the city.

Tweaks introduced in January included the abolishing of the free initial 10 to 15 minute stay while a cap of two hours was added to some disabled bays and charges have changed in carpark areas tied to the council too.

CEO of the local authority Lar Power last week told KCLR News that the current policy is the right one.

But the seven councillors of the city municipal district have tabled a joint five-point motion for their monthly meeting this afternoon.

Cllrs Joe Malone, Andrew McGuinness, Martin Brett, Joe Malone, David Fitzgerald, John Coonan, Eugene McGuinness and Maria Dollard are asking for the following;

(i) Restore the 15 minute free parking that was removed with the current parking changes.

(ii) Identify areas where “commuters” who work in town have had their daily parking charges increased by 150% from €2 to €5 (e.g. Fairgreen) and have this increase reduced to a 50% increase at €3 per day.

(iii) The two-hour parking limit introduced with current parking changes to be extended to four hours to give people enough time to do their shopping in Kilkenny City without being put under pressure to get back to their cars and leave (e.g. Jacobs street, Castle road etc).

(iv) A 30 minute free set down period be introduced during school pick up and drop off times at St. Mary’s Car Park.

(v) That this Municipal District engage with Kilkenny Access groups to help deal with any issues resulting from the parking changes.