New record of 158 Covid-19 patients in Critical Care as St Luke’s & 12 other ICUs full

There’s a new record total of 158 people in Irish ICUs.

First wave peak was 155 on April 10th and 11th.

The ICU at St Luke’s is full today, along with 12 others across the country and a local GP says we’ll see high Covid hospitalisation figures for at least the next two to three weeks.

Latest figures show there are 30 patients with the virus in the general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny, with five in Critical Care.

Six patients were also left waiting on trolleys for beds on Tuesday.

General Manager Anne Slattery yesterday told KCLR she felt the local hospital had the spare capacity to deal with rising numbers.

Kilkenny’s Dr Tadhg Crowley says there will a time lag between the expected drop in community case numbers being reflected in reducing hospital admissions.