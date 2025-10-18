Today’s OutRun Hunger is hugely significant for St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen.

The Graiguecullen based facility which provides hot meals free of charge to those who need them, found itself close to closing its doors in recent years.

Todays 5k and 10k runs attracted a record attendance for the fundraiser with over 250 runners and 60 volunteers.

But the Carlow community rallied around it and today’s fundraiser will go a long way in securing its future as organiser David Walsh, explains,

“So we raise funds on three ways. The athletes who register pay a fee, which comes in, the business community have taken up sponsorship and we sell lines, as in traditional selling lines, which is the old-fashioned way. Would you believe this? From the lines we were selling this year, we raised €10,000.”

“This sponsorship will give us an awful lot more. I’d be very, very confident that we have enough for the next 12 months for the kitchen and hopefully, all the athletes will be back here again next year and we can build something around this.”