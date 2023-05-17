Recruitment underway for Kilkenny’s new Night-Time Economy Advisor

The recruitment of a Night-Time Economy Advisor for Kilkenny is underway.

The government announced plans last October to create the specialised, full-time positions in nine towns and cities around Ireland, to boost night-life.

Recruitment is now live for the job in Kilkenny as well as in Cork, Dublin, Limerick and Drogheda with others set to follow

Arts Minister Catherine Martin says Grants of €10,000 are available for galleries and museums to extend their opening hours and host late night events.