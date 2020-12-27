Recycle responsibly- that’s the message from your local authority

Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day are done for another year – except for all the extra rubbish and recycling.

Most of us will have piles of extra wrapping paper and cardboard boxes for the recycling and probably a few empty bottles and jars to get rid of.

Janette O’Brien is the Environmental Awareness Officer at Carlow County Council.

She says it’s important that we recycle them responsibly, ”don’t throw your empty bottles into your black bin, make sure you bring them to your bottle bank or separate them until after the Christmas and recycle. If your local bottle bank is full you can contact your local county council and let them know.”