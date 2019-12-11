Reduced Leap Card Fares on Kilkenny Bus Service starting Dec 18th

Locals will be able to use a Leap Card on the new Kilkenny bus service when it starts next Wednesday.

The first buses will run from 7am on the 18th of December.

The services will run every half-hour until 10pm each evening and hourly on Sundays, with a late night service on Friday and Saturday.

Kilkenny people will be able to use their Leap Card in Dublin and Waterford and elsewhere as well.

There will also be a promotional €1 fare for adults for the first three months with a Leap Card, and you will be able to transfer between the two routes.

After that it will cost €1.40 for the full fare and 84c for children with the card, while cash fares will be €2 and €1.20 for kids.

Paul McGartoll from the NTA says there will be a big campaign to introduce Kilkenny people to the leap card concept.

Routes KK1 and KK2 will be operated by City Direct, as part of the Transport for Ireland public transport network.

Route KK1 runs from Loughboy Retail Park to the N77 Roundabout and serves Upper Patrick Street, McDonagh Junction, and Castlecomer Road. Route KK2 runs from Purcellsinch to St Luke’s Hospital with stops at Dublin Road, Newpark Shopping Centre, McDonagh Station, Nowlan Park, and Loreto.

The routes will share a path through the city centre, serving Parliament Street, Market Yard, and John Street Upper.