Regeneration funding success for Carlow village and Kilkenny town

Significant funding has been announced this morning that will allow for the future regeneration of two local areas.

Minister Heather Humphreys is making €21.5 million available for 27 landmark regeneration projects.

Callan is to get almost 862 thousand euro towards a project that will work towards redeveloping existing historical buildings to provide a library, youth, community, arts space and a remote working hub.

Meanwhile Rathvilly in Carlow is in line for 222 thousand euro for a village regeneration project there that will involve a multi purpose hub at the Phoenix Centre – a former school premises there.

Local Councillor Brian O’Donoghue says this is fantastic news for the village and the result of a lot of hard work from those involved:

“The committee began its work back in 2014 initially and then a sub committee was developed to try and get the ownership of the building established and then to proceed towards the funding. And then the Carlow Local Enterprise Office on behalf of Carlow County council came on board and they actually applied for the funding on the villages behalf. So it’s a joint project and the work that has gone into it is nothing short of amazing really. And it just fantastic to wake up to good news this morning”.