There will be a Regional Ceremony for National Commemoration in the grounds of Kilkenny Castle this morning.

Being hosted by Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Mary Hilda Cavanagh, the event aims to pay tribute to the Irishmen and Irishwomen who lost their lives in past wars or while serving with the United Nations.

Guests including military personnel, regional public representatives, members of the defence forces, an Garda Síochána, and religious leaders have been invited to attend, and members of the public wishing to attend are advised to arrive before 10.45.

Speaking to KCLR News, Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh said that it was important to commemorate those who lost their lives in conflict.

“i think it’s very important to remember them, and to pay tribute to them, and pay tribute to their families, who have made enormous sacrifices, on behalf of all of us. Even when people go on peacekeeping missions, and come home safely, their families have had to do without them for three, four months, or six months at a time, so I think that it is very important that we all come together, people of all faiths and none, that we remember them, and that we pray for peace throughout the world.”