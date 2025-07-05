Relay for Life Kilkenny takes place at the Kilkenny Rugby Club this coming weekend–and it’s more than just a fundraiser, it’s a celebration of strength, hope, and community.

The event opens with a special lap led by cancer survivors, proudly wearing purple as VIPs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 24 hours, teams will walk in solidarity—raising funds and awareness while honoring those touched by cancer.

There’s fun for all ages with a kids’ zone, Shetland ponies, live entertainment, and candle of hope bags lighting up the track at night.

Committee member Brenda Cooper told KCLR that a special part of the event is happening later tonight.

“The real special part is the candle of hope ceremony, which is starting at 9.30 with the gospel choir, then we will have musicians, we will have reflections, then we will have a really nice ceremony, that’s very nice and very poignant, and lots of people will come out for that.”