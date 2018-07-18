Relief in Ballyhale as Minister confirms hurling pitch will be left alone in flood relief plan
Relief in Ballyhale as Minister confirms hurling pitch will be left alone in flood relief plan

There’s relief in Ballyhale after it was confirmed the village’s famous hurling pitch would be left alone in any flood relief plans.

There had been concern that a new flood relief scheme, which was among six in the county to get a €29 million cash injection from Minister Kevin “Boxer” Moran, would cut through the ‘Shamrocks’ playing field.

However Minister Moran confirmed to KCLR News that would not be the case before he travelled to Ballyhale to meet with some locals.

Carlow Kilkenny TD Bobby Aylward was among those there and says he expected that would be the outcome.

