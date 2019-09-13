Remains of Kilkenny famine victims provide new information to scientists

The bodies of almost a thousand famine victims found in Kilkenny are still providing fresh insights into life at the time.

New research has been published by Dr Jonny Geber of the University of Edinburgh after he analysed their teeth.

The bodies were found within the grounds of what would have been the old Kilkenny Union Workhouse during a dig in 2005.

Speaking to KCLR News, Dr Geber says they were surprised by the discovery of egg protein as this would have been an ingredient that was uncommon in workhouses.