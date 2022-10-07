Remedial action is needed on four water supplies across Carlow and Kilkenny according to the EPA’s revised list

Remedial action is needed on four local water supplies according to the EPA’s revised list.

It comes as a new report from the agency today says over 99% of Ireland’s drinking water supplies are fully compliant with standards.

No local supplies are currently restricted but among those requiring some work in our two counties are the north regional supply in Carlow which needs upgrading – that’s planned for completion by March 2024.

In Kilkenny, the Callan supply is earmarked for UV disinfection to be installed before this year is out while in the city the process of abandoning the Radestown supply and replacing it with Troyswood are already underway.

And in South Kilkenny works to develop a new groundwater source for Piltown Fiddown are due to be completed in December.