Renewed appeal for dashcam footage of fatal Glenmore crash on 1st Dec

There’s a renewed appeal for witnesses to a fatal road crash in Glenmore on the 1st of December.

A woman in her 40s died and her teenage daughter and two women in their 20s were seriously injured in the 2-car crash at Gaulstown at around 6.30pm.

Gardaí in Thomastown are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the N25 in Glenmore that evening between 6:15pm and 6:40pm and who may have dash cam footage is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Meanwhile, the first steps of ‘Vision Zero’ launched yesterday.

It is a ten year Government Road Safety Strategy to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on Irish Roads.

A €3.8 billion projected investement has been made into the first phase of the plan.

John McDarby, Carlow County Council Road Safety Officer says you will see strong evidence of the work being done by 2024.