Renewed appeal for teenage girl missing from Carlow

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Carlow.

16 year old Helen McDonnell was last seen in Carlow town on Monday, 1st August, 2022 at around 12 midday.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 1″ in height and of slim build.

She has dark-brown shoulder-length hair, and blue eyes.

When last seen Helen was wearing black denim jeans, a shiny black jacket with a furry hood and cream Nike runners with glitter.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.