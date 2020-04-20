Renowned Kilkenny jeweller Rudolf Heltzel passes away

Tributes are being paid to the renowned Kilkenny jeweller Rudolf Heltzel who has died.

The Design and Crafts Council of Ireland are among those to express their deep sadness at his passing describing him as ‘a gentleman and true icon of Irish design’.

The master craftsman who trained in Germany and Sweden was invited to Ireland where he was lead goldsmith at the Kilkenny Design Workshops and set up his own business on Patrick St in the city in the late 60’s.

In recent years he was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Kilkenny Chamber Business Awards in recognition of his contribution to the city.