Renowned South Kilkenny Iverk Show cancelled for 2021

The Iverk Show‘s officially been cancelled for 2021.

It’s the second year running that the popular Piltown event, the oldest of its kind in Ireland, has been called off due to Covid restrictions.

However, hopes are high that the show can still go ahead next year- with big plans for the 27th August 2022.

Norman Storey, PRO of the Iverk Show, told KCLR News “It’s mainly due to the uncertainty surrounding the short term and medium term plans for under Covid restrictions that we weren’t sure, I mean all the planning has got to start now because it’s a big show, it just doesn’t happen overnight so we had to make an early decision unfortunately, we regret it very much but all being well we look forward to 2022 when we’re all hopefully vaccinated and all being well again”