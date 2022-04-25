Renowned violinist to be honoured in first civic reception by Kilkenny county council since pandemic

The first civic reception to be hosted by Kilkenny County Council in more than two years goes ahead later today.

International award winning violinist and conductor Patrick Rafter is to be honoured this evening at County hall in John Street.

Mr Rafter will be recognised by the elected members at the event from 6.30pm.

He told KCLR Live it’s a real honour for him:

“It feels momentous coming back to Kilkenny and having this civic reception. I’m delighted, I’m thrilled”.