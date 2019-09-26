Rent hikes to be capped in Carlow as it’s announced as a ‘Rent Pressure Zone’

Rent hikes in Carlow town are to be capped at 4% from now on.

It’s now been included in a growing list of Rent Pressure Zones around the country along with Macroom in County Cork.

Back in July Kilkenny city was announced as a rent pressure zone and elected members in Carlow were angry at its exclusion.

Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor told KCLR news this morning it is very welcome. She says local rents were increasing rapidly with most properties in the town now ‘at least €1000 a month’.

It comes as the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board shows rents increased by 7 % around the country in the last year with the national average now at just over €1200 a month.