Rent review for local authority tenants in Carlow to proceed despite Councillors plea

A Carlow Councillor has called on the local authority to suspend a rent review.

At Monday’s monthly meeting, Councillor Will Paton was backed by Councillor John Cassin as he appealed to management to consider the matter as households struggle.

Councillor Paton says he made the plea on behalf of the many families who are having to choose between eating and electricity costs.

He has been telling KCLR News that he’s been contacted by a number of people already concerned about the rising cost of living:

“Certainly council tenants as well as many other people are feeling serious concerns about price rises and choices they going to have to make”

However elected members were told that the review which was already stalled in 2020 because of the pandemic will be going ahead.