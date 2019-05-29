Reopening of Kilkenny Castle Playground delayed by a week

If you were hoping to bring the kids to Kilkenny Castle’s playground this Bank Holiday weekend, think again.

The facility, which was closed in April for refurbishments, was due to open this weekend.

However it now seems it’ll not be open until June 7 following this tweet from the Office of Public Works (OPW) this afternoon:

However, there will be fun for children this Saturday & Sunday with the Trouvere Medieval Minstrels bringing The Tales of Reynard the Fox to the castle grounds from 11am to 4pm with three story telling sessions at 12pm, 1:30pm & 3pm.