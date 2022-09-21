Repairs to be carried out today on traffic lights near Glenmore Hill roundabout in South Kilkenny

Traffic lights near the Glenmore Hill Roundabout in South Kilkenny should be back working by this evening.

A KCLR listener reported that the lights on the N25 were out of action and a danger to drivers.

Kilkenny County Council has confirmed that there was an issue with a faulty sensor and repair works are being carried out by contractors BAM who built the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge and have responsibility for that section of road.

The contractor says the lights are inspected routinely every 20 days and were working on the last inspection date days ago.

It is expected the repair will be completed by this afternoon.