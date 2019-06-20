Gardaí Ask Public to Report License Plate Theft

Thursday 20th June

Local Gardaí have asked the public to always report stolen license plates.

Gardaí say that stolen license plates can often be used by people looking to commit another crime.

Plates were stolen at the weekend from a car that was parked near the Grannagh Road Roundabout at the end of the M9 in South Kilkenny.

Garda Noelle Curran says it is important to let Gardaí know when a theft like this happens.