Residential Tenancies Board says Carlow’s average rent is higher than Kilkenny’s

The average rent is now higher in Carlow than in Kilkenny.

That’s according to the latest information from the Residential Tenancies Board.

It shows that the average standardised rent in Carlow has gone up 5.5% in the last three months.

It’s up 7.5% on last year and has now climbed above Kilkenny in the latest RTB rent index.

The standardised average in KIlkenny rose very slightly in the last quarter but overall it’s down almost 4% on the same time last year.

The average renter in Carlow is now paying €909 compared to €845 last year.

In Kilkenny the figure dropped from €904 in 2019 to €869 now.

The RTB says the pandemic has led to moderation annual growth rates in nearly all counties.